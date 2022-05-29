UrduPoint.com

Journalists Need To Adapt To Modern Requirements Of Journalism: Marriyum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Journalists need to adapt to modern requirements of journalism: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that journalists need to adapt to modern day requirements of journalism.

Addressing the participants of two-day training workshop on Mobile Journalism at Information Service academy (ISA), she said that electronic media and social media have changed and mobile journalism has become more important as it has sped up news coverage.

Organizations attached with Ministry of Information including ptv, APP, Radio Pakistan were taking steps to bring their reporters in line with modern requirements.

"In 2018, we created the entire curriculum of the Information Service Academy," Marriyum Aurangzeb said adding it was need of the hour to equip the ISA with modern technology.

There should be virtual training for the officers of the Ministry of Information and Pakistani missions abroad, the minister remarked.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said she was glad to see a large number of women in the mobile journalism training workshop as women were in no way behind male journalists.

She said that women should be encouraged in every field.

A two-day training workshop on Mobile Journalism was organized by the Press Information Department.

The closing ceremony was attended by Principal Information Officer Mubashir Hassan, Director General Information Service Academy Saeed Javed, Press Club officials and a large number of journalists.

Marriyum Aurangzeb also distributed certificates among the participants of the training workshop.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Mobile Social Media Maryam Aurangzeb Male Women Sunday 2018 Media PTV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

10 hours ago
 President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad ..

President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad

19 hours ago
 Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster ..

Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster to win European Champions Cup

19 hours ago
 Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed ze ..

Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed zeal to confront challenges with ..

19 hours ago
 Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open ..

Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open seeds scattered

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.