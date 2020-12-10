UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Journalists Need To Adopt Digital Technology For Climate Smart Reporting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 10:04 PM

Journalists need to adopt digital technology for climate smart reporting

The Climate Change experts and senior journalists on Thursday said environmental journalists needed to adopt digital technology and efficient use of smart phone gadgets for effective climate smart reporting aimed at educating and sensitizing masses on the pressing issue of ecological degradation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The Climate Change experts and senior journalists on Thursday said environmental journalists needed to adopt digital technology and efficient use of smart phone gadgets for effective climate smart reporting aimed at educating and sensitizing masses on the pressing issue of ecological degradation.

Friedrich Naumann Foundation (FNF) organized a first of its kind hybrid seminar on Climate Change Reporting in the Digital Age for training of environmental journalists where participants from Karachi and the Federal capital participated in the training session via video link.

Speaking on the occasion, Head of Country Office, FNF Birgit Lamm said the journalist fraternity was posed with serious challenges and responsibility towards society owing to credible information sharing as gate keepers of information.

She added that challenges faced by journalists post COVID-19 pandemic would continue to persist where journalists should research more on their area of field for authentic and genuine information and to ensure journalistic ethics in their work.

Senior journalists Shabina Faraz, Afia Salam and Fakhar Kakakhel briefed the participants on Climate Change denial and need to unpack fake news, mobile journalism and tool for citizen journalism, how to report on climate change during a pandemic.

Addressing the participants, Afia Salam it was imperative for environmental journalists to know about the politics and vested interests of groups involved in denying climate change to protect their personal interests at the cost of natural degradation.

She added that the journalist should also avoid sharing negative and disinformation without authentication of facts in a news item or post shared at social media.

Fakhar Kakakhel mentioned that the rapidly developing world with latest inventions had transformed the field of journalism and smart phones had further triggered the level of information generation and sharing at various social networking portals.

Keeping in view, the rapidly growing information domain the journalist fraternity should keep themselves abreast with modern trends and technology use which was not difficult to master.

Related Topics

Karachi World Technology Mobile Social Media Post From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Sindh High Court orders to refer inquiry against f ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court suspends hearing of regular case ..

2 minutes ago

SPSC recommends 27 candidates to be appointed as I ..

2 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, British PM discuss bilateral ti ..

21 minutes ago

Non-communicable diseases killing more people than ..

20 minutes ago

PIMS grand health alliance announces closure of pa ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.