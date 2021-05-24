Journalists of Karachi to observe black day against Israeli atrocities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The journalist fraternity of Karachi including all relevant unions and associations has decided to observe black day under the umbrella of Karachi Press Club on Tuesday (Tomorrow).

This is to register their protest against Israeli atrocities and bloodshed of Palestinians.

Journalists associated with different media houses will come together at their respective workplaces to condemn brutality committed against Palestinians by Israel.

Media workers in general will wear black armbands to record their peaceful protest in the newsroom, news studios and in the field.