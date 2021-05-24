UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Journalists Of Karachi To Observe Black Day Against Israeli Atrocities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 10:30 PM

Journalists of Karachi to observe black day against Israeli atrocities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The journalist fraternity of Karachi including all relevant unions and associations has decided to observe black day under the umbrella of Karachi Press Club on Tuesday (Tomorrow).

This is to register their protest against Israeli atrocities and bloodshed of Palestinians.

Journalists associated with different media houses will come together at their respective workplaces to condemn brutality committed against Palestinians by Israel.

Media workers in general will wear black armbands to record their peaceful protest in the newsroom, news studios and in the field.

Related Topics

Karachi Protest Israel Media All

Recent Stories

UAE hosts virtual meetings of Abu Dhabi Dialogue

50 minutes ago

France back at Airport Show to support expectation ..

50 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

1 hour ago

Airport Show’s 20th edition opens in Dubai on a ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy issues 15,475 new licenses during Q1 ..

1 hour ago

Pandemic encourages people to use creativity again ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.