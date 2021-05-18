UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Journalists Of Northern Sindh Protest Against Israeli Attacks On Palestinians

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 06:35 PM

Journalists of northern Sindh protest against Israeli attacks on Palestinians

Journalists of Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Kashmore- Kandhkot, Jaccobabad and other districts of northern Sindh on Tuesday organised a protest, following the directives by Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), to condemn in the strongest words possible the Zionist state of Israel for its air and ground strikes against the people of Palestine

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Journalists of Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Kashmore- Kandhkot, Jaccobabad and other districts of northern Sindh on Tuesday organised a protest, following the directives by Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), to condemn in the strongest words possible the Zionist state of Israel for its air and ground strikes against the people of Palestine.

They deplored the killings of innocent people of Gaza, including women, children, infants, elderly people and youths at the hands of Zionist forces in the holy land of Palestine.

Sukkur Press Club President, Nasarullah Waseer and President Sukkur Union of Journalists (SUJ), Saleem Sahito, Yasir Farooqi and Asif Zaheer Khan Lodhi demanded that the UN should also come up with a comprehensive and durable plan to end the Zionist rule over the state of Palestine and undertake efforts to enforce its declarations.

Related Topics

Sindh Protest United Nations Israel Palestine Pakistan Federal Union Of Journalists (PFUJ) Gaza Sukkur Shikarpur Khairpur Ghotki Kandhkot Women

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Chamber and Russia-UAE Business Council ..

3 minutes ago

Finland Ratifies Participation in EU's $916Bln Eco ..

2 minutes ago

Spain Returns 1,500 Out of 6,000 Migrants From Ceu ..

2 minutes ago

Father , two sons killed over property dispute

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 18 ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court accepts KP Govt petition against PHC ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.