Journalists of northern Sindh protest against Israeli attacks on Palestinians

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Journalists of Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Kashmore- Kandhkot, Jaccobabad and other districts of northern Sindh on Tuesday organised a protest, following the directives by Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), to condemn in the strongest words possible the Zionist state of Israel for its air and ground strikes against the people of Palestine.

They deplored the killings of innocent people of Gaza, including women, children, infants, elderly people and youths at the hands of Zionist forces in the holy land of Palestine.

Sukkur Press Club President, Nasarullah Waseer and President Sukkur Union of Journalists (SUJ), Saleem Sahito, Yasir Farooqi and Asif Zaheer Khan Lodhi demanded that the UN should also come up with a comprehensive and durable plan to end the Zionist rule over the state of Palestine and undertake efforts to enforce its declarations.