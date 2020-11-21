Journalists pay tribute to journalist late Ansar Naqvi

A condolence reference was held to pay tribute to senior journalist late Syed Ansar Naqvi here at the Hyderabad Press Club on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :A condolence reference was held to pay tribute to senior journalist late Syed Ansar Naqvi here at the Hyderabad Press Club on Saturday. HPC organized the condolence reference in memory of its senior member Ansar Naqvi who had lost his life in Karachi plane crash occurred in the month of May 2020. President HPC Lala Rehman, senior journalists Ali Hassan, Muhammad Hussain Khan, Rana Naqvi, widow of late Ansar along with other family members, journalists and friends attended the reference and paid rich tributes to late journalist for his services in the field of journalism.

Addressing the programme, Lala Rehman said late Ansar Naqvi was a committed and honest journalist who always played an important role in the journalistic field and performed his duties without any fear. Ansar was a gentle man who often raised issues of vulnerable sections of society, he added.

"Ansar had worked in print as well as electronic media and proved himself as one of the best journalists, Ali Hassan said while paying tribute to late Naqvi, adding that he still could not have accepted the fact that Ansar was no more with us.

" I have learned a lot from late Idress Bakhtiar and converted that knowledge to Ansar who attained the heights of journalism, Ali Hassan said.

Rana Naqvi said Ansar had left us alone here in the world but will always remain alive in our hearts. She said Ansar Naqvi was a most caring person who performed his commitments as husband, as father, as friend and also as a human being. Ansar Naqvi's elder brother, son, journalist friends including Junaid Khanzada, Hamid Shaikh, Hameed Rehman, Irfan Haroon, Shahid Shaikh, Iqbal Mallah, Farhan Afendi, Mansoor Mari and others also shared their memories with late Ansari Naqvi.

Late Ansar Naqvi had also remained general secretary and treasurer of Hyderabad press club before shifting to Karachi.

A collective prayer was also offered for the eternal peace of the departed soul of late Ansar Naqvi.