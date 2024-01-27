Journalists Penal secured all positions in the annual election of Balochistan Union of Journalists for 2024-25 by a wide margin

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Journalists Penal secured all positions in the annual election of Balochistan Union of Journalists for 2024-25 by a wide margin.

Senior Journalist Khalil Ahmed was elected President of Balochistan Union of Journalists by bagging 74 votes against Salman Ashraf of Progressive Panel who secured 50 votes. Abdul Shakoor of Journalists Penal retained his seat of General Secretary with 79 votes and his opponent Fateh Shakir managed to get 42 votes.

The election for new officer-bearers for the year 2024-25 was held at Quetta Press Club whereas the turnout in the elections was remained 97 percent.

According to result, for the seats of senior vice president Ghani Kakar (67 votes) of Journalists Penal was declared winner while his rival of the Progressive Panel Faridullah Khan got 51 votes. Similarly Khalid Gujjar of the Journalists Panel was elected vice president unopposed.

Murtaza Zehri (81 votes) secured the seat of for Senior Joint secretary while his opponent Yasir Khan got 42 votes.

Habib Ullah Qalandrani (76 votes) was elected joint secretary while his opponent Muhammad Ghazanfar got 49 votes.

Afzal Mughal also retained the seat of finance secretary (68 votes) while Asmat Sumalani managed to score 58 votes.

Candidates of the journalist panel including Arshad Butt (75 votes), Nadeem Awan (78 voytes), Abid Bukhari (72 votes), Shahzad Anwar (80 votes), Abdul Manan Mandukhail (71votes), Jabir Shah (72 votes), Muhammad Amir Khan (80 votes) and Zainuddin Ahmed (88 votes) were declared winners for the Executive Body in BUJ.

Senior Journalists including Shehzada Zulfiqar, Salim Shahid, Ayub Tareen, Banaras Khan, Irfan Saeed, Khalilur Rahman, Isa Tareen, Jalal Noorzai and Noor Elahi Bugti of the journalists’ panel were elected as delegates with a huge majority.