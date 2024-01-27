Open Menu

Journalists Penal Sweeps BUJ's Annual Election

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2024 | 10:20 PM

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal secured all positions in the annual election of Balochistan Union of Journalists for 2024-25 by a wide margin

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Journalists Penal secured all positions in the annual election of Balochistan Union of Journalists for 2024-25 by a wide margin.

Senior Journalist Khalil Ahmed was elected President of Balochistan Union of Journalists by bagging 74 votes against Salman Ashraf of Progressive Panel who secured 50 votes. Abdul Shakoor of Journalists Penal retained his seat of General Secretary with 79 votes and his opponent Fateh Shakir managed to get 42 votes.

The election for new officer-bearers for the year 2024-25 was held at Quetta Press Club whereas the turnout in the elections was remained 97 percent.

According to result, for the seats of senior vice president Ghani Kakar (67 votes) of Journalists Penal was declared winner while his rival of the Progressive Panel Faridullah Khan got 51 votes. Similarly Khalid Gujjar of the Journalists Panel was elected vice president unopposed.

Murtaza Zehri (81 votes) secured the seat of for Senior Joint secretary while his opponent Yasir Khan got 42 votes.

Habib Ullah Qalandrani (76 votes) was elected joint secretary while his opponent Muhammad Ghazanfar got 49 votes.

Afzal Mughal also retained the seat of finance secretary (68 votes) while Asmat Sumalani managed to score 58 votes.

Candidates of the journalist panel including Arshad Butt (75 votes), Nadeem Awan (78 voytes), Abid Bukhari (72 votes), Shahzad Anwar (80 votes), Abdul Manan Mandukhail (71votes), Jabir Shah (72 votes), Muhammad Amir Khan (80 votes) and Zainuddin Ahmed (88 votes) were declared winners for the Executive Body in BUJ.

Senior Journalists including Shehzada Zulfiqar, Salim Shahid, Ayub Tareen, Banaras Khan, Irfan Saeed, Khalilur Rahman, Isa Tareen, Jalal Noorzai and Noor Elahi Bugti of the journalists’ panel were elected as delegates with a huge majority.

Related Topics

Election Balochistan Quetta All

Recent Stories

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

12 minutes ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

6 minutes ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

6 minutes ago
 ECP issues notices, imposes fines for violations i ..

ECP issues notices, imposes fines for violations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

6 minutes ago
 Solangi grieved over demise of Senior Anchorperson ..

Solangi grieved over demise of Senior Anchorperson Iram Chaudhary

6 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

6 minutes ago
Balochistan’s Apex body reviews measures to hold ..

Balochistan’s Apex body reviews measures to hold peaceful polls

59 seconds ago
 FM saddened over deaths of Pakistanis in Iran

FM saddened over deaths of Pakistanis in Iran

1 minute ago
 Mushaal Mullick briefs business community on 100-d ..

Mushaal Mullick briefs business community on 100-day HR plan

1 minute ago
 SU announces admissions to leftover, Bachelor degr ..

SU announces admissions to leftover, Bachelor degree, LLB 5 year program under s ..

1 minute ago
 CM performs Umrah, prays for country

CM performs Umrah, prays for country

1 minute ago
 Governor highlights significance of justice to est ..

Governor highlights significance of justice to establish law abiding society

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan