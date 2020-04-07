Journalists permitted for movement to cover Coronavirus incidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The Capital City Police permitted the Journalists for movement in the district while covering Coronavirus incidents, said a notification issued by Police Department on Tuesday.

The Journalists and Hawkers were given immunity for passing on roads who have Press Card or Accreditation Card issued by Information Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.