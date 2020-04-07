UrduPoint.com
Journalists Permitted For Movement To Cover Coronavirus Incidents

Tue 07th April 2020 | 04:31 PM

Journalists permitted for movement to cover Coronavirus incidents

The Capital City Police permitted the Journalists for movement in the district while covering Coronavirus incidents, said a notification issued by Police Department on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The Capital City Police permitted the Journalists for movement in the district while covering Coronavirus incidents, said a notification issued by Police Department on Tuesday.

The Journalists and Hawkers were given immunity for passing on roads who have Press Card or Accreditation Card issued by Information Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

