Journalists Pillar Of Democracy, Freedom Of Expression: Solangi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2024 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said on Friday that journalists were the main pillar of democracy and freedom of expression in the country.

The minister made these remarks during his visit to the Press Gallery of the Parliament House.

He also held one-on-one meetings with the journalists in the press gallery.

The minister said journalists were a mirror for the society who inform the public about the facts.

Solangi said the caretaker government had taken steps to promote freedom of expression in the country, adding

the caretaker government had fulfilled its responsibilities under the constitution and law by holding free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

The journalists in the press gallery thanked Murtaza Solangi for visiting the press gallery.

The journalists also appreciated Murtaza Solangi's role as Federal Information Minister during the caretaker government.

