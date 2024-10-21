Open Menu

Journalists Play Vital Role In Strengthening Democracy: Amir Muqam

Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Journalists play vital role in strengthening democracy: Amir Muqam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Engineer Amir Muqam on Monday said that journalist’s community had played a pivotal role in the strengthening of democracy in the country.

In a statement, the minister said that the present government was taking all possible cooperation and measures for the safety and welfare of journalists, as it values their services and sacrifices.

He said that Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan beat reporters were playing their role in resolving the problems of both areas, adding that Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Beat Reporters Association was highlighting the Kashmir issue on the media front.

Amir Muqam expressed his best wishes for the injured Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan beat reporter Asghar Hayat and also prayed for his early health recovery.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan were regions with unique political and geographical conditions, he concluded.

Related Topics

Injured Democracy Amir Muqam Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media All Government Best

Recent Stories

Can You Master the "Slim Hai, Theek Hai" Tongue Tw ..

Can You Master the "Slim Hai, Theek Hai" Tongue Twister?

1 minute ago
 Excitement Builds for Durefishan Saleem's Upcoming ..

Excitement Builds for Durefishan Saleem's Upcoming Drama "Sanwal Yaar Piya"

3 minutes ago
 PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third ..

PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third Test underway

3 hours ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Me ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Meets Top Military Leadership

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea

Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea

4 hours ago
Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26t ..

Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26th Constitutional amendment

4 hours ago
 Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chau ..

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chaudhary welcome third son

4 hours ago
 Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendm ..

Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendments issued after presidential ..

4 hours ago
 Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks contr ..

Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks controversy on social media

5 hours ago
 26th Constitutional amendment: What is process of ..

26th Constitutional amendment: What is process of CJP appointment?

6 hours ago
 Passage of 26th amendment manifestation of nationa ..

Passage of 26th amendment manifestation of national solidarity, consensus: PM

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan