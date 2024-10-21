Journalists play vital role in strengthening democracy: Amir Muqam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Engineer Amir Muqam on Monday said that journalist’s community had played a pivotal role in the strengthening of democracy in the country.

In a statement, the minister said that the present government was taking all possible cooperation and measures for the safety and welfare of journalists, as it values their services and sacrifices.

He said that Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan beat reporters were playing their role in resolving the problems of both areas, adding that Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Beat Reporters Association was highlighting the Kashmir issue on the media front.

Amir Muqam expressed his best wishes for the injured Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan beat reporter Asghar Hayat and also prayed for his early health recovery.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan were regions with unique political and geographical conditions, he concluded.