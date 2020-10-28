Journalists plays major role in progress and development of GB: Caretaker CM GB Mir Afzal Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Gilgit Mir Afzal Khan said that with the power of pen a Journalists could change the destiny of nation.

Expressing his views in a press briefing here in Central Press Club Gilgit on Wednesday he said that Journalists of GB were working day and nights for the process and development of areas and highlighting the main issues of GB at national and international level.

He added that within the short period of our caretaker Government he would try his best to resolve the main issues of the journalists of GB.He said that I would send my directives to related health authorities regarding the providing of health cards to Journalists of GB. He assured that during the tenure of his government he would try his best to settle the issue of media colony.

He said that to overcome the power issue in GB his government tried its best to construct further hydra power generation power houses and regional grid.Chief Minister informed that soon Bunji power project with a total capacity of 7400 MW would be constructed to overcome loads shedding issue in Pakistan.

Earlier President Central Press Club Khursheed highlighted the main issues of the Journalists and said that recently passed act regarding press foundation must be implemented with it's true spirit.Khursheed Ahmad added that annual grant for the press clubs must be enhanced to overcome in the issues related to Journalist.He said that capacity building workshops and training for Journalis in GB was necessary.