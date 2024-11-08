Open Menu

Journalists Plays Role Of Eyes, Ears In Society: Barrister Arslan

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Journalists plays role of eyes, ears in society: Barrister Arslan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Spokesperson to Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh has said that journalists have complete freedom in Pakistan and they were playing the role of eyes and ears in the society.

He was talking to a delegation of Islamabad-based Journalists who arrived here in Mayor Sukkur House, said a release issued on Friday.

Arslan said that historically, the press in Pakistan has served as a watchdog, uncovering injustices, exposing corruption, and amplifying the voices of the marginalized. Expressing concern over challenges such as censorship, fake news, and violence faced by journalists, he urged media organizations to uphold journalistic integrity, impartiality, and professionalism in their reporting.

He highlighted Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s efforts to promote press freedom, including abolishing censorship laws and supporting independent media growth.

Barrister Arslan said that President Asif Ali Zardari honored the vision and guiding principles of Shaheed Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto by enshrining the “Right to Know” into the Constitution through the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

The delegation pledged continued efforts in positive reporting to highlight issues affecting remote communities.

