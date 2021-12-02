UrduPoint.com

Journalists Protection Act To Safeguard Media Professionals Rights

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:20 AM

Journalists Protection Act to safeguard media professionals rights

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minster for the Human Rights Dr Shrieen M Mazari on Wednesday said that Protection of the Journalists and Media professionals Act, 2021 would safeguard rights of journalists and media professionals including their rights of security, privacy, health, insurance and life protection.

Addressing the Protection of the Journalists and Media professionals Act, 2021 signing ceremony at Aiwan-e-Saddar, she said the long awaited legislation has come into force.

She said the input of different senior journalists such as Hamid Mir, Azhar Abbas, Mazhar Abbas, reporter without border and Pakistan Federal Union of journalist were sought in preparing the daft of this Act.

She thanked Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain for floating the idea of journalist's protection and also thanked Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz.

She added that the Ministry of Human Rights had also conducted various meetings not only in the ministry but also circulated the copies of the Bill to different Journalists and other stakeholders for their input and eventually to make this Act.

She further added that the salient feature of the Act showed that it was more progressive than such laws in the developed world.

The Act protected the rights of media professional and journalists, besides ensuring their lives and equipment.

She said the Act provides job security to journalists and media workers and bound media owners to impart training.

About criticism on clause VI of the Act, she said it related to good faith obligation of journalists, media professionals and certain restrictions on their activities were not binding on them. "All journalists and media professionals must respect the rights or reputation of others and not produce material that advocates national, Racal, ethnic, religious, sectarian, linguistics, cultural and gender hatred which might constitute incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence," she added.

The Act not only provided security to media workers and protect their rights to carry out journalistic work independently and free of abuse and harassment and violent behavior.

She said that the commission would be independent and consisted of the members belonging to different journalists organizations and also representation of the three ministers including Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of law and Ministry of Human Rights.

She added that women have also been given representation in the commission.

She said the Commission would address the complaints of journalist's community.

In the Act there is no controversies and debates as earlier the source of journalist was not protected.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Hamid Mir Technology Job Border Women Media All

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

5 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

5 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

5 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

5 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.