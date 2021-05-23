UrduPoint.com
Journalists' Protection Bill 2020 To Ensure Freedom Of Expression: MOHR

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 08:00 PM

Journalists' Protection bill 2020 to ensure freedom of expression: MOHR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) after detailed consultation with stakeholders has prepared the Protection of Journalists and Media Professional's bill, 2020 to promote, protect and effectively ensure the independence, impartiality, safety and freedom of expression specially among female journalists.

"The government is working progressively to resolve problems being faced by the journalist's community in order to protect their fundamental rights on priority basis," said Director General Ministry of Human Rights, Muhammad Arshad in an exclusive conversation with APP.

He added that all the relevant parliamentarians, policy makers, government officials, heads of UN agencies, media representatives, representatives from academic institutions and think-tanks, and civil society organizations were part of this consultation before finalising the Bill.

He said that protecting the rights of journalists and workers was the present government's top priority.

The Director General MoHR told that this would provide enabling environment to female journalists to bravely overcome the challenges being faced by them in their field particularly at the workplaces.

He said that the UN Plan of Action on Safety of Journalists was also inculcated in the consultative process.

