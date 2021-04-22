UrduPoint.com
Journalists' Protection Bill To Be Tabled In Assembly Soon: Info Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 09:50 PM

Journalists' Protection Bill to be tabled in assembly soon: Info Minister

Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Thursday said that Journalists' Protection Bill will be tabled in the provincial assembly soon

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Thursday said that Journalists' Protection Bill will be tabled in the provincial assembly soon.

He extended the assurance to a delegation of Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ) led by its President Nizamuddin Siddiqui that called on him here and presented their recommendations regarding the draft bill.

KUJ General Secretary Fahim Siddiqui, SVP Aijaz Shaikh and former secretary Ahmed Khan Malik, provincial secretary information Rafique Buriro, Director Press and Information Aziz Hakro and others were also present.

Nasir Shah reiterated his intent to table the draft bill in ongoing session of the Sindh Assembly so that it could come into force at the earliest. He also directed the information secretary to incorporate the KUJ's recommendations into the draft bill.

He said the provincial government on directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was working on a universal program for protection of health and employment of journalist fraternity. Journalist organizations get their members registered with Labour department to avail the facilities being provided to other labourers in the province.

On issue of press accreditation card raised by the delegation, the minister instructed the secretary to devise a uniform policy in that regard to ensure that media persons could easily get the card.

Fahim Siddiqui lauded the draft bill and presented KUJ's recommendations, saying that some more points needed to be included in the bill for ensuring safety and welfare of journalists.

