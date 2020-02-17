UrduPoint.com
Journalists Protest Against Murder Of Aziz Memon In Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 03:59 PM

Journalists protest against murder of Aziz Memon in Sukkur

A protest held in front of Sukkur Press Club by the Sukkur Union of Journalists (SUJ) led by PFUJ Vice President Lala Asad Pathan and SUJ President Saleem Sahito against the murder of Mahrabpur-based journalist, Aziz Memon, on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) : A protest held in front of Sukkur Press Club by the Sukkur Union of Journalists (SUJ) led by PFUJ Vice President Lala Asad Pathan and SUJ President Saleem Sahito against the murder of Mahrabpur-based journalist, Aziz Memon, on Monday.

Media persons from Khairpur, Mirwah, Shikarpur, Ghotki and other districts demanded judicial investigation into the murder of Aziz Memon. The protesters brought out processions at their respective Press Clubs.

