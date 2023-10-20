Journalists on Friday held a demonstration outside the Sukkur Press Club against inaction and delay in the arrest of the murderers of their colleague Jan Muhammad Mahar who was killed on August 13

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Journalists on Friday held a demonstration outside the Sukkur Press Club against inaction and delay in the arrest of the murderers of their colleague Jan Muhammad Mahar who was killed on August 13.

The protest held under the auspices of Sukkur Union of Journalists, marked the 68th day of Mahar's murder.

Lala Shahbaz Pathan, Vice President of the Sukkur Press Club, led the hunger strike.

The protestors chanted slogans demanding the police to take swift action against the killers who have been at large despite lapse of 68 days after the murder.

Along with journalist leaders Talib Hussain Sahito, Mukhdoom Bilawal, and others, local prominent figure Ajaz Chaudhry, in their addresses, called for early arrest of the killers.