Open Menu

Journalists Protest Delay In Arrest Of Jan Mahar's Killers

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Journalists protest delay in arrest of Jan Mahar's killers

Journalists on Friday held a demonstration outside the Sukkur Press Club against inaction and delay in the arrest of the murderers of their colleague Jan Muhammad Mahar who was killed on August 13

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Journalists on Friday held a demonstration outside the Sukkur Press Club against inaction and delay in the arrest of the murderers of their colleague Jan Muhammad Mahar who was killed on August 13.

The protest held under the auspices of Sukkur Union of Journalists, marked the 68th day of Mahar's murder.

Lala Shahbaz Pathan, Vice President of the Sukkur Press Club, led the hunger strike.

The protestors chanted slogans demanding the police to take swift action against the killers who have been at large despite lapse of 68 days after the murder.

Along with journalist leaders Talib Hussain Sahito, Mukhdoom Bilawal, and others, local prominent figure Ajaz Chaudhry, in their addresses, called for early arrest of the killers.

Related Topics

Murder Protest Police Sukkur August

Recent Stories

Gaza war death toll rises to 4,137: Hamas health m ..

Gaza war death toll rises to 4,137: Hamas health ministry

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar arriv ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar arrives in Islamabad after concludi ..

3 minutes ago
 Journalists attend H.E.A.T training at SSU

Journalists attend H.E.A.T training at SSU

3 minutes ago
 War crimes enough evidence to impose sanctions on ..

War crimes enough evidence to impose sanctions on Israel, says experts

10 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) orders release of 114 ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) orders release of 114 detained teachers

11 minutes ago
 Deposed Niger president's lawyers deny escape bid

Deposed Niger president's lawyers deny escape bid

11 minutes ago
MBZUAI accelerates development of UAE’s AI ecosy ..

MBZUAI accelerates development of UAE’s AI ecosystem

21 minutes ago
 PCB added five players to men’s central contract ..

PCB added five players to men’s central contracts list

11 minutes ago
 Role of SMIU’s young leaders lauded

Role of SMIU’s young leaders lauded

11 minutes ago
 2371 illegal immigrants including 1700 Afghanis ha ..

2371 illegal immigrants including 1700 Afghanis have been deported so far; Briga ..

11 minutes ago
 GCC-ASEAN leaders gather in historic summit, pledg ..

GCC-ASEAN leaders gather in historic summit, pledge cooperation on multifaceted ..

10 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi calls on Acting Chief Justice Sindh ..

Mayor Karachi calls on Acting Chief Justice Sindh High Court

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan