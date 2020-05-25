Journalists recovered from corona become plasma donors along with family members

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Two Peshawar based journalists who happen to be real brothers have decided to become convalescent plasma donors along with other family members after their recovery from COVID-19 infection.

"We have decided to donate our plasma to those critically ill patients of corona who are in dire need of it for treatment through passive immunization therapy," says Asif Shezad who works for GNN tv and recently recovered from corona along with his 17 family members.

Asif Shezad and his brother Wajid Shezad of Satch TV had tested positive of corona virus in April 2020. Both become infected while performing official duty of covering corona infection, treatment of patients and facilities at quarantine centers.

Later, after testing blood tests of their blood relations, it was found that 17 members of the family have contracted the virus.

However, after starting treatments and isolating themselves in a small house where they all lived as a joint family, all infected members recovered from the disease and tested negative.

"After recovering from the deadly disease, Asif Shezad said he along with his adult family members both male and female, have decided to donate plasma for help of critically ill patients of coronavirus".

On last night of Ramzan, I (Asif Shezad) and my brother Waqar Shezad went to Hayatabad Medical Complex where our bloods were tested for checking of anti-bodies," Asif told APP.

He said tests for anti-bodies were found positive and my Waqar Shezad on the spot donated a bag of 1000 ml blood for help of a patient who was in dire need plasma from a donor of B positive blood group.

Asif said his blood group was A positive and he had reserved himself for help of another Peshawar based Journalist, Fakhar-ud-Din who was presently admitted in Intensive Care Unit of Hayatabad Medical Complex and battling for life due to corona infection.

"I will donate my plasma for Fakhar-ud-Din and has shared my contact information with hospital authorities for calling me in case of need to save life of my colleague," Asif informed APP.

He said he had six adult members including four male and two female who would donate plasma for saving lives for serious ill patients.

Asif said during illness, he and his other family members had made a pledge with Allah Almighty that if they get recovered from this disease, they will help critically ill patients for saving their lives.

"We have passed through a difficult phase and can understand the mental stress and torment from which the patients and their family members pass during illness," he added.

Asif urged all those recovered patients of corona to come forward for this noble cause and help those who are in dire need of them by donating their convalescent plasma for COVID 19 patients.