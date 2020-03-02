UrduPoint.com
Journalists Rendered Great Sacrifices For Restoration Of Peace: DPO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 08:36 PM

Journalists rendered great sacrifices for restoration of peace: DPO

The journalists' community always played vital role in restoration of peace and worked for reducing crime ratio across the region, said District Police Officer Qasim Ali Khan

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The journalists' community always played vital role in restoration of peace and worked for reducing crime ratio across the region, said District Police Officer Qasim Ali Khan.

He expressed these views during visiting Swat Press Club (SPC) here on Monday. The DPO said that the district Swat has very low number of crime rate and police would definitely make a plan for its complete eradication.

We are responsible to protect lives and property of the masses, the uniform in fact, is a trust of the public over police and can only be fulfilled by providing justice to the public adding he directed police jawans to maintain law and order situation in the district ensuring security of people's and their properties.

He said media should highlight genuine problems of people and solutions where the department's heads and government officers should change its policy. We all have one aim to support and make convenience for general public to uplift their lives, DPO said.

He further said that people of Swat had rendered great sacrifices and successfully defeated the miscreants and now life back to normalcy in Swat. Without support and cooperation, we can not achieve this goal.

He further directed police officers for conduct of merit base investigation.

