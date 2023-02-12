Journalists rendering best professional services deserve appreciation: Aasma Butt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :President of All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation (APCOYF), Aasma Ismail Butt, on Sunday said the journalists who have rendered the best professional services in every era would be appreciated as they always raised the voice of truth with their pens as the fourth pillar of the state and the mirror of the society.

She was talking to senior journalists at the First Media Awards 2022-23 held here at Rawalpindi Arts Council on Sunday.

She said that it was a good tradition to appreciate the services of journalists who were doing professional services for years so that the upcoming young journalists respect their seniors and promote journalism with the same responsibility as given by their seniors.

She said that encouraging the journalist community would continue in the future as well, adding, "we stand with our journalist community, our stars and national heroes." On this occasion, Aasma Ismail Butt presented Jinnah Cap and awards to journalists to acknowledge their valuable professional services.

More than 200 awards were given to Journalists in the ceremony.

On this occasion, senior journalist, tv anchor Nasir Aslam Raja said that recognition of the services and abilities of journalists was aimed to motivate them, which they deserve.

Senator Taj Haider, former Naib Tehsil Nazim Sajjad Khan, Director of FM Radio Channel Friendship Hoping Ping, Chairman of Pai Khurshid Barlas, social and political leader Jamshed Khan, promoter of cultural events and ex-bureaucrat Tayyab Khan, Tariq Mughal, executive member of Pindi Chamber of Commerce, Secretary of Pakistan Newspaper Sellers Federation and former Federal minister Tikka Khan, former president of PFUJ, senior journalist Nasir Zaidi, President PFUJ, Afzal Butt, President National Press Club, Anwar Raza, Finance Secretary Nayer Ali and TV anchors participated in the ceremony.

A large number of journalists' families were present on this occasion.