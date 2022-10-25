Journalists, rights activists condemn murder of TV anchor Arshad Sharif

(@Abdulla99267510)

The journalists' bodies, the political leaders and the workers of the civil society have protested against the murder of Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 25th, 2022) Journalist community, political leaders and rights activists have mourned the brutal murder of tv anchor Arshad Sharif.

The journalists' bodies, the political leaders and the workers of the civil society have protested against the murder of Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

The protestors said that it was a pre-planned murder and demanded the government to investigate it at the international level.

They said that Arshad Sharif's death shocked the journalists across the country.

The social media users have also strongly condemned the brutal murder of Arshad Sharif and expressed serious concerns over it.