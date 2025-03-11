Journalists’ Role Important For Maintaining Peace :RPO Dera
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2025 | 03:40 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Syed Ashfaq Anwar on Tuesday urged upon the media to play their role for eradication of all crimes including terrorism from the area.
While talking to newly elected members of Press Club of South Waziristan Upper here at his office, he said the range police would perform diligently with the cooperation of media for eradication of crimes from the area.
He said the department was aware of the sensitivities and challenges being faced by journalists in merged districts, adding that journalists were playing a key role in the establishing healthy society.
He emphasized that all available resources and capabilities would be utilized to defeat terrorists and give a strong response to anti-state forces, thereby improving law and order in the area.
The media, he said, has an important role in building public confidence as well as for establishment of peace and order in the area. He said the positive and constructive criticism of media would be welcomed as it would help in ensuring better policing.
He said the police department’s moral and social support would be with the journalists to cope with all kinds of social evils.
Recent Stories
Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3
Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024
TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..
China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver
US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil
NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”
TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..
UAE Team Emirates' Ayuso takes 2nd in Tirreno-Adriatico
Erth Zayed Philanthropies unveils official emblem for Zayed Humanitarian Day
China unveils new high-thrust engine for future space travel
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Journalists’ role important for maintaining peace :RPO Dera6 minutes ago
-
Dr Kashif Shaikh appointed as chairman SSUET's CS & IT Dept6 minutes ago
-
Kachehri Parking Plaza to be functional by May 15: commissioner16 minutes ago
-
BISP to expand support to 10 million beneficiaries, increases cash assistance16 minutes ago
-
Three drug dealers held, 746 g Ice recovered in DI Khan16 minutes ago
-
Committee formed to ensure transparency in KDDP's financial matters26 minutes ago
-
KEMU holds seminar26 minutes ago
-
Painting contest depicting Punjab culture on 12th26 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched against illegal medical labs26 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1,000 litres adulterated milk26 minutes ago
-
Ongoing NA session to continue until March 2126 minutes ago
-
6 drug peddlers nabbed with over 9.5 kg charas26 minutes ago