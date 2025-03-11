Open Menu

Journalists’ Role Important For Maintaining Peace :RPO Dera

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Journalists’ role important for maintaining peace :RPO Dera

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Syed Ashfaq Anwar on Tuesday urged upon the media to play their role for eradication of all crimes including terrorism from the area.

While talking to newly elected members of Press Club of South Waziristan Upper here at his office, he said the range police would perform diligently with the cooperation of media for eradication of crimes from the area.

He said the department was aware of the sensitivities and challenges being faced by journalists in merged districts, adding that journalists were playing a key role in the establishing healthy society.

He emphasized that all available resources and capabilities would be utilized to defeat terrorists and give a strong response to anti-state forces, thereby improving law and order in the area.

The media, he said, has an important role in building public confidence as well as for establishment of peace and order in the area. He said the positive and constructive criticism of media would be welcomed as it would help in ensuring better policing.

He said the police department’s moral and social support would be with the journalists to cope with all kinds of social evils.

