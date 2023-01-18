UrduPoint.com

Journalists' Role Important For Maintaining Peace In Any Area: DPO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Journalists' role important for maintaining peace in any area: DPO

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :District Police Officer South Waziristan Shabir Hussain Shah has said the role of journalists was very important in elimination of social evils, development, and establishing peace in any region.

He expressed these views while visiting to District Press Club South Waziristan where he was warmly welcomed by President of Press Club Hayatullah, Fayyaz Barki, Shabab Mehsud, Irshad Mehsud, President of Mehsud Press Club Ishtiaq Mehsud, Senior Journalist Shakir Mehsud and a large number of journalists.

The district police chief said the journalists of Waziristan were continuing to perform their duties with dedication and zeal even in difficult conditions in the region.

He said the law and journalists could clean any society from evils. He mentioned that the sacrifices of journalists along with the police for peace and security in Waziristan could not be forgotten.

He said the media could play an important role in maintaining peace through positive reporting.

Later, the DPO congratulated the members of the press club on the registration of the press club and assured all possible support while expressing good wishes.

The members of the press club thanked the DPO for visiting the press club and assured to continue all possible cooperation with the police for rule of law and peace in the area.

