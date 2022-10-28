UrduPoint.com

Journalists' Role Vital In Bringing Country On Path Of Development: Arshad Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2022 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Secretary Information Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arshad Khan Friday said that journalists are playing an important role in development of the country and this was the reason that journalism has got the status of the fourth pillar of the country.

Addressing the participations of the Young Sports Reporters Training Program being continued under the aegis of Pakistan Sports Writers Association with the collaboration of Sports Writers Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said the journalists are responsible for fulfilling their professional responsibilities while filing any story based on facts. He said that thirty-four different government institutions were working for the welfare of the people in the province and to keep coordination between the general public, press and government departments, the Information Department was playing a key role.

He said, these institutions have strong connections with the public under the information and journalism institutions. He said that journalism plays an important role in the development of any country because it plays an important role in highlighting the country's name, reputation and performance at the international level.

He said that young sports journalists will have a big responsibility in the coming time. He said that the youth population in Pakistan is 64 percent, so we have to give opportunities to the youth for the development of our country.

Earlier, President Pakistan Sports Writers Federation Amjad Aziz Malik thanked Information Secretary Arshad Khan for coming to the Young Sports Reporters Training Program and informing all the participants about the Information Department, how this organization is a part of the public and the government.

He said the Information Department is playing the role of a bridge between the public and government department. President of Peshawar Press Club, M. Riaz welcomed the organization of Young Sports Reporters Program and said that in the coming time, these young sports reporters would play an important role in introducing the overall talent of Pakistan to the world.

He said many welfare measures have been taken for the journalist community at the press club level because journalists are responsible as they play the role of the fourth pillar of the country and if they are happy and healthy then they would be able to fulfill their responsibilities with more appropriate manners.

He urged the young sports reporters to work with passion and strive hard for the future. He said that the learning process continues throughout life and it is golden time for them. There is an opportunity for them to learn from this program and benefit from it in the future.

More Stories From Pakistan

