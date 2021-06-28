UrduPoint.com
Journalists' Security Bill Passed: Advisor

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 08:58 PM

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Law, Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development, Barrister Murtaza Wahab Monday said that the journalists' security bill had been passed by the Sindh Assembly on which all the journalist community deserved congratulations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Law, Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development, Barrister Murtaza Wahab Monday said that the journalists' security bill had been passed by the Sindh Assembly on which all the journalist community deserved congratulations.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons at the Sindh Assembly.

Barrister Murtaza said that it was journalist-friendly bill passed by the sindh government.

PPP had always supported the freedom of expression, he said, adding that the standing committee passed the bill after consultation.

All political parties has supported this bill, he added.

