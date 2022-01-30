Journalists' security in interior Sindh becomes challenge: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday expressed concern over safety of journalists working in interior Sindh.

Security of them (journalists) had become a challenge there, he said in a tweet.

He said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, and the Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Sindh would be informed about the deep concerns of Federal Government on the matters pertaining to journalists in the province.