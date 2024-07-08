Open Menu

Journalists Served Notices In Contempt Case

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2024 | 11:22 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) A full court bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in a contempt of court case on a social media campaign against Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri.

The journalists including Gharida Farooqi, Ammar Solangi, and Hassan Ayub also served notices in the same case.

A full court bench presided by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz heard the case. Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri is not part of the bench.

During the proceeding, addressing the additional attorney general the chief justice remarked that the court wouldn’t tolerate such a campaign, whoever is involved will spend his summer in jail.

He remarked that what is the responsibility of PEMRA, PTA, and FIA, adding that whether they they do not see what is happening.

The court remarked that anyone could file applications to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) but campaigning against the judges wouldn’t be tolerated. The court said that responsible for the campaign wouldn’t be spared.

The chief justice said that whether a judge has to tweet that his degree is original not a fake one. Should the judges hold press conferences to give their stance, he asked. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned after summer vacations.

