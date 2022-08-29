An alleged drugs dealer along with his accomplice on Monday attacked the car showroom of a local journalist and burnt 11 vehicles worth Rs 15 million, besides injuring his manager

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :An alleged drugs dealer along with his accomplice on Monday attacked the car showroom of a local journalist and burnt 11 vehicles worth Rs 15 million, besides injuring his manager.

According to police sources, journalist Shakil Saadi had been releasing news against the flourishing drugs business in the district.

It made accused Noor Muhammad angry, who along with 10 armed accomplices attacked the journalist's office inside the showroom.

The accused burnt 11 cars and shot at the showroom manager Zeeshan, the police said.

The police registered a case against the criminals, and were conducting raids to arrest them.