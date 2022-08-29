UrduPoint.com

Journalist's Showroom Attacked, 11 Cars Burnt

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2022 | 10:42 PM

Journalist's showroom attacked, 11 cars burnt

An alleged drugs dealer along with his accomplice on Monday attacked the car showroom of a local journalist and burnt 11 vehicles worth Rs 15 million, besides injuring his manager

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :An alleged drugs dealer along with his accomplice on Monday attacked the car showroom of a local journalist and burnt 11 vehicles worth Rs 15 million, besides injuring his manager.

According to police sources, journalist Shakil Saadi had been releasing news against the flourishing drugs business in the district.

It made accused Noor Muhammad angry, who along with 10 armed accomplices attacked the journalist's office inside the showroom.

The accused burnt 11 cars and shot at the showroom manager Zeeshan, the police said.

The police registered a case against the criminals, and were conducting raids to arrest them.

Related Topics

Police Business Drugs Vehicles Car Criminals Million

Recent Stories

US Has No Way of Accounting for Artillery Fire Aro ..

US Has No Way of Accounting for Artillery Fire Around Zaporizhzhia Plant - White ..

2 minutes ago
 Info ministry determined to build its officers' ca ..

Info ministry determined to build its officers' capacity in different media fiel ..

2 minutes ago
 Man crushed to death by car

Man crushed to death by car

2 minutes ago
 Livestock deptt set up camps in flood affected are ..

Livestock deptt set up camps in flood affected areas

2 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad establishes r ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad establishes relief camps to collect donatio ..

6 minutes ago
 FPCCI forms flood disaster management committee

FPCCI forms flood disaster management committee

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.