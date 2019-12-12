Journalists stage sit in against intimidating attitude of AC Hyderabad

The working journalists under the banner of Hyderabad Union of Journalists here on Thursday staged sit in outside the divisional secretariat against insulting behavior of Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad City and threats to Reporter KTN Saleem Mallah

Addressing the protesting journalists, the President HUJ Iqbal Mallah strongly criticized the attitude of the AC and coercing Saleem Mallah who was on duty along with his cameraman for coverage of protest demonstration of Lady Health Workers.

The journalists are voice of the people and such behavior from Assistant Commissioner is a condemnable act, he said and called upon the Chief Minister Sindh to issue code of ethics for bureaucrats and those bind them to adopt people friendly attitude.

He maintained that the journalists would hold protest demonstrations in all divisional headquarters as well as outside Sindh Assembly building if the government failed to provide justice to journalist fraternity.

Among others, senior journalists Zafar Hakro, Irfan Arain, Sajid Arain, Jani Khaskheli, Munir Rajjar, Muhammad Waseem Khan, Munir Narai, Ashok Sharma and Altaf Koti were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, President Hyderabad Press Club Lala Rehman Sammon and secretary Mohammad Hussain Khan have also condemned indifferent attitude and threatening posture of Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad City Taluka, Ibrahim Arbab towards a journalist and cameraman of a television channel.

In their joint statement on Thursday, the HPC office bearers said the reporter was covering protest of LHWs who had blocked a section of Thandi Sarak to protest non-payment of their salaries.

The AC Hyderabad City behaved quite arrogantly while talking to senior reporter which does not suit him, they said and added that if he was discharging his official responsibilities, the reporter and his cameraman were there to perform their duties for their television channel and they were not there for a fun, they added.

The Assistant Commissioner as well as police escorting him had adopted threatening posture towards journalist and cameraman which could not be appreciated and is uncalled for, they said and stressed, the civil administration official,instead of showing aggression,need to improve his conduct while dealing with general public.The HPC office bearers hoped that Commissioner Hyderabad Division would take notice of it to prevent recurrence of such act by any civil administration official.