UrduPoint.com

Journalists Stage Walk-out From Senate Session

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Journalists stage walk-out from Senate session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The journalists on Wednesday staged token walk out from the press gallery of the Senate to protest the target killing of a journalist and attempted snatching incident from a female journalist.

The walkout was led by the Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA).

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani asked Senator Irfan ul Haq Siddiqui and Senator Faisal Javed Khan to meet the journalists and address their grievance.

President PRA, Siddique Sajid and other office bearers briefed the senators about both incidents.

Another senior journalist said that his young brother Ghulam Malik Ashter was killed on May 7, 2022 in the area of Karor Lal Esan, District Layyah. He claimed that the culprits were also harassing him.

The journalists demanded implementation of journalist's protection bill.

Senator Irfan ul Haq Siddiqui assured the journalists that their issues would be taken up in the House, adding that the security and safety of journalists would be ensured. He said that the issues raised would be referred to the relevant committee.

Related Topics

Senate Target Killing Protest Young May From Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia makes it mandatory for women below 45 ..

Saudi Arabia makes it mandatory for women below 45 years of age to have a male g ..

10 minutes ago
 Bilawal reaffirms Pakistan's keen desire to streng ..

Bilawal reaffirms Pakistan's keen desire to strengthen bilateral ties with Iran

53 minutes ago
 Air pollution can cut 2 years off the global life ..

Air pollution can cut 2 years off the global life expectancy

2 hours ago
 Rainfall is expected across Pakistan starting from ..

Rainfall is expected across Pakistan starting from today

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif has no other option but to support ar ..

Nawaz Sharif has no other option but to support army's decision: Sheikh Rashid

2 hours ago
 FIA files case against PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi

FIA files case against PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.