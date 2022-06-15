Journalists stage walk-out from Senate session

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The journalists on Wednesday staged token walk out from the press gallery of the Senate to protest the target killing of a journalist and attempted snatching incident from a female journalist.

The walkout was led by the Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA).

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani asked Senator Irfan ul Haq Siddiqui and Senator Faisal Javed Khan to meet the journalists and address their grievance.

President PRA, Siddique Sajid and other office bearers briefed the senators about both incidents.

Another senior journalist said that his young brother Ghulam Malik Ashter was killed on May 7, 2022 in the area of Karor Lal Esan, District Layyah. He claimed that the culprits were also harassing him.

The journalists demanded implementation of journalist's protection bill.

Senator Irfan ul Haq Siddiqui assured the journalists that their issues would be taken up in the House, adding that the security and safety of journalists would be ensured. He said that the issues raised would be referred to the relevant committee.