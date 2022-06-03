UrduPoint.com

Journalists Stage Walkout From KP Assembly Press Gallery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2022 | 07:07 PM

Journalists stage walkout from KP Assembly press gallery

The journalists on Friday staged a token walkout from the Press Gallery of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly during the proceedings of the House to protest violence against a journalist by the staff of a local hospital in district Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :The journalists on Friday staged a token walkout from the Press Gallery of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly during the proceedings of the House to protest violence against a journalist by the staff of a local hospital in district Charsadda.

PPP MPA Nighat Orakzai on a Point of Order, quoted President Charsadda Press Club and said that on the orders of MS of the hospital, the staff attacked a journalist while he was reporting from there.

She condemned the incident and said that journalists should be respected as they were the eye and ear of the society, adding that their concerns should be addressed.

The Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan requested the treasury benches to bring the protesting journalists back in the House and assured that the matter would be probed. Later, the journalists called off their protest and attended the House proceedings.

Related Topics

Assembly Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Charsadda From

Recent Stories

KP PA passes eight bills in a day

KP PA passes eight bills in a day

4 minutes ago
 Roscosmos Plans to Reschedule Part of 2023 Satelli ..

Roscosmos Plans to Reschedule Part of 2023 Satellites Launch Plan for 2022

5 minutes ago
 Musk Plans 10% Job Cuts at Tesla Due to 'Very Bad ..

Musk Plans 10% Job Cuts at Tesla Due to 'Very Bad Feeling' About Economy - Repor ..

5 minutes ago
 German Chancellor to Receive NATO Secretary Genera ..

German Chancellor to Receive NATO Secretary General in Berlin on June 9 - Cabine ..

5 minutes ago
 Modi regime deploys more troops in IIOJK to suppre ..

Modi regime deploys more troops in IIOJK to suppress Kashmiris' struggle

5 minutes ago
 UNODC launches third phase of country programme 2 ..

UNODC launches third phase of country programme 2022-25

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.