Journalists stage walkout from KP Assembly press gallery

(@FahadShabbir)

The journalists on Friday staged a token walkout from the Press Gallery of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly during the proceedings of the House to protest violence against a journalist by the staff of a local hospital in district Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :The journalists on Friday staged a token walkout from the Press Gallery of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly during the proceedings of the House to protest violence against a journalist by the staff of a local hospital in district Charsadda.

PPP MPA Nighat Orakzai on a Point of Order, quoted President Charsadda Press Club and said that on the orders of MS of the hospital, the staff attacked a journalist while he was reporting from there.

She condemned the incident and said that journalists should be respected as they were the eye and ear of the society, adding that their concerns should be addressed.

The Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan requested the treasury benches to bring the protesting journalists back in the House and assured that the matter would be probed. Later, the journalists called off their protest and attended the House proceedings.