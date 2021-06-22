UrduPoint.com
Journalists Stage Walkout From NA Gallery

Tue 22nd June 2021 | 08:18 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Journalists on Tuesday staged a walkout from Press Gallery during budget session of the National Assembly, as a protest against non-payment of salaries for the last 16 months.

Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati and Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan visited the protesting journalists outside the Parliament House and assured that the government would take all possible steps to resolve their issues.

On the assurance, the journalists called off their protest and returned to the Press Gallery.

Later speaking in the House, Azam Khan Swati said the government had already paid all the outstanding dues to private media outlets and it would initiate specific steps to protect the rights of journalists.

He said he would take up the issue with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

