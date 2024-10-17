Open Menu

Journalists Stage Walkout Over Delaying Start Of Assembly Proceedings

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2024 | 07:39 PM

Journalists stage walkout over delaying start of assembly proceedings

The Journalists staged walkout from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly proceedings in protest over the delayed start of the session, which failed to commence on time as scheduled

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The Journalists staged walkout from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly proceedings in protest over the delayed start of the session, which failed to commence on time as scheduled.

The walkout led by President Press Gallery Gulzar Khan and General Secretary Rasool Dawar highlighted ongoing frustrations regarding transparency and accountability in the assembly's operations.

They said that the assembly proceedings were always starting 2 to 4 hours delayed on daily basis that not only waste the precious time of journalists but facing difficulties to file news on time.

Media persons emphasized the importance of punctuality for maintaining public trust and facilitating timely reporting on legislative matters.

The walkout aimed to draw attention to the need for improved adherence to schedules, reflecting broader concerns about the functioning of assembly proceedings.

The journalists end their walkout after giving surety by ministers and chair Deputy Speaker Suraya Bibi.

APP/ash/

Related Topics

Assembly Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From

Recent Stories

China’s solar industry faces challenges but some ..

China’s solar industry faces challenges but some companies stay ahead of time

1 minute ago
 CM Balochistan, Commander 12 Corps attend Khuzdar ..

CM Balochistan, Commander 12 Corps attend Khuzdar Jirga

3 minutes ago
 First ever NCLEX exam for nurses pursuing employme ..

First ever NCLEX exam for nurses pursuing employment abroad in December: Salik

5 minutes ago
 Medical expenses for 616 children with cerebral pa ..

Medical expenses for 616 children with cerebral palsy provided

5 minutes ago
 FCCI president stresses balanced sales tax system

FCCI president stresses balanced sales tax system

5 minutes ago
 Punjab likely to experience mainly dry weather

Punjab likely to experience mainly dry weather

5 minutes ago
Man drowns after jumping into Indus River in Muzaf ..

Man drowns after jumping into Indus River in Muzaffargarh

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan loses opener in SAFF Championship

Pakistan loses opener in SAFF Championship

10 minutes ago
 Man awarded 10-year jail for drug trafficking

Man awarded 10-year jail for drug trafficking

10 minutes ago
 EU leaders talk tough on migration, but divided on ..

EU leaders talk tough on migration, but divided on action

10 minutes ago
 German UNIFIL warship intercepts drone off Lebanon

German UNIFIL warship intercepts drone off Lebanon

3 minutes ago
 Constitutional amendments package almost finalized ..

Constitutional amendments package almost finalized: Siddiqui

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan