Journalists stage walkout over delaying start of assembly proceedings

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The Journalists staged walkout from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly proceedings in protest over the delayed start of the session, which failed to commence on time as scheduled.

The walkout led by President Press Gallery Gulzar Khan and General Secretary Rasool Dawar highlighted ongoing frustrations regarding transparency and accountability in the assembly's operations.

They said that the assembly proceedings were always starting 2 to 4 hours delayed on daily basis that not only waste the precious time of journalists but facing difficulties to file news on time.

Media persons emphasized the importance of punctuality for maintaining public trust and facilitating timely reporting on legislative matters.

The walkout aimed to draw attention to the need for improved adherence to schedules, reflecting broader concerns about the functioning of assembly proceedings.

The journalists end their walkout after giving surety by ministers and chair Deputy Speaker Suraya Bibi.

