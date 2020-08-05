UrduPoint.com
Journalists Take Out Rally To Express Solidarity With Media Persons Of IIOJ&K

Umer Jamshaid 24 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 11:22 PM

Journalists take out rally to express solidarity with media persons of IIOJ&K

Local journalists took out rally to express solidarity with citizens and media persons of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Local journalists took out rally to express solidarity with citizens and media persons of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), here on Wednesday.

The rally was attended by scores of the journalists which started from Multan Press Club and culminated at Jehanzeb Shaheed Chowk.

They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of Kashmiri people especially the media persons, who were faced with restrictions from last one year. They chanted slogan against the "Ghasbana Qabza" of Indian army in the valley. They stated that the struggle of Kashmiris would be successful very soon. Known journalists Mazhar Javed, Ejaz Tareen, Mumtaz Niazi, Mian Maqsood, Khalid Chaudhary, Qalab Hassan, Azam Jehangir, Zafarullah Khan, Babar Chaudhary, Tariq Qureshi, Tariq Abdullah, and many others were present on this occasion.

