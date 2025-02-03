Journalists To Be Honoured For Excellence In Reporting In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) In recognition of their dedication to journalism, fifteen distinguished journalists from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be honoured at a prestigious ceremony celebrating their contributions to the field.
The awards, presented in collaboration with the Directorate of Youth Affairs and District Youth Office Peshawar, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, aim to acknowledge the vital role of journalists in shaping public discourse and holding institutions accountable.
The recipients of the awards included Arshad Aziz (President & Editor, Jang Group Peshawar), Yawar Abbas (Dawn news), Adnan Khan (Mashriq tv), Adeel Saeed (Associated Press of Pakistan), Syed Adnan (Investigative Journalist, The Frontier Post), Saifullah Kohistani (CEO, Kohistan TV), Dr. Bakht Zaman (Journalism Educator), Ihtisham Khan Afridi (UrduPoint.com, Peshawar), Khalida Niaz (Journalist & Advocate for Women’s Issues), Razia Mehsood (First Female Journalist from South Waziristan), Shahab Ur Rahman (Samaa TV), Izhar Ullah (KP Correspondent, The Independent UK urdu), and Bilal Ahmed (Video Journalist, BBC Urdu).
These journalists have played a critical role in covering political developments, public health, security concerns, social justice, climate change and investigative reporting, often in challenging conditions.
Their work has brought national and international attention to key issues affecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, from governance and human rights to climate change and regional stability.
Hassan Nisar, Founder & CEO Metrix Pakistan, emphasized the importance of recognizing fearless journalism, stating “Journalism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is more than just reporting it is a service to society.
These individuals have upheld the values of truth and accountability, ensuring that crucial stories reach the public. This recognition is a small token of appreciation for their unwavering commitment.”
The event is set to be one of the largest gatherings of media professionals, policymakers, and youth leaders in the province, with over 10,000 attendees, 100+ exhibitors, and 50+ national and international partners expected to participate.
By honoring these journalists, the initiative aims to inspire future generations to pursue ethical and impactful journalism, strengthening the role of media as a pillar of democracy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
