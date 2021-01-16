UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Journalists To Be Provided Best Facilities: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Journalists to be provided best facilities: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Best facilities would be provided to the journalists in discharge of their professional duties, and in this connection district administration would fulfill its responsibilities for their welfare.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali during a meeting with members of Faisalabad Press Club (FPC) here on Saturday.

He said that efforts would also be accelerated for establishment of Journalists' Colony in Faisalabad.

DC said that role of media in highlighting public issues and development activities was of utmost importance which also helps bring improvement in departmental services.

He said that in the first and second wave of coronavirus, the media was participating in the public awareness campaigns along with the district administration.

President Press Club Ghulam Abbas Tanvir, Group Leader Shahid Ali, General Secretary Sajid Khan, Vice President Farzana Siddique,Rana Iqbal Hassan, Saghir Sanwal, Zafran, Nadeem Jawdani, Ramzan Mirzaand others were also present.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Muhammad Ali Media Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwait

36 minutes ago

Informational briefing of the Minister of Foreign ..

38 minutes ago

PML-N is responsible for seizure of PIA airline by ..

1 hour ago

Govt to write to Broadsheet to know more about Naw ..

1 hour ago

Goswami’s chat with Partho exposes Indian PM Mod ..

1 hour ago

131,939 doses of Covid19 vaccine have been adminis ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.