Journalists to be provided best facilities: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Best facilities would be provided to the journalists in discharge of their professional duties, and in this connection district administration would fulfill its responsibilities for their welfare.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali during a meeting with members of Faisalabad Press Club (FPC) here on Saturday.

He said that efforts would also be accelerated for establishment of Journalists' Colony in Faisalabad.

DC said that role of media in highlighting public issues and development activities was of utmost importance which also helps bring improvement in departmental services.

He said that in the first and second wave of coronavirus, the media was participating in the public awareness campaigns along with the district administration.

President Press Club Ghulam Abbas Tanvir, Group Leader Shahid Ali, General Secretary Sajid Khan, Vice President Farzana Siddique,Rana Iqbal Hassan, Saghir Sanwal, Zafran, Nadeem Jawdani, Ramzan Mirzaand others were also present.