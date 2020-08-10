Journalists to be provided full support for their welfare: Deputy Commissioner

The district administration will continue to provide full support for the welfare of journalist community as the important role of media in administrative and social reforms cannot be ignored

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The district administration will continue to provide full support for the welfare of journalist community as the important role of media in administrative and social reforms cannot be ignored.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in a meeting with the delegation of Faisalabad Press Club Monday.

Information Officer Muhammad Awais Abid was also present.

The delegation comprised group leader Shahid Ali, former president Ghulam Abbas Tanveer, General Secretary Ashfaq Ali Hashmi, Vice-president Syed Khawar Abbas Hashmi, Chairman Election Commission Mian Bashir Ijaz and others.

The DC thanked the media for its full cooperation and said that he had requested the provincial government to release funds for the construction and repair of important highways in the city and progress in this regard was expected soon.

He also informed about the steps taken for the welfare of people by the district administration.

He informed the current situation of coronavirus and said due to some harsh decision, the situation was in control, however, we should not be relaxed and the media should sensitize the public to adopt precautionary measures regularly.

The DC assured that all possible cooperation would be extendedfor establishment of Journalist Colony.