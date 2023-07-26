Journalists to be screened for Hepatitis at RPC on July 27

The Society of Liver Diseases Study Pakistan will organize a one-day Hepatitis free screening camp at Rawalpindi Press Club(RPC) on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The Society of Liver Diseases Study Pakistan will organize a one-day Hepatitis free screening camp at Rawalpindi Press Club(RPC) on Thursday.

Incharge of RPC Shakila Jalila said that in connection with "World Hepatitis Day" free-of-cost Hepatitis B and C, tests would be carried out for the members of the National Press Club (NPC) and their families while tests reports would also be provided to them on the spot.

She said that timely diagnosis was the only way for effective treatment and NPC was making efforts to provide the best healthcare facilities to the journalist community.