Journalists to celebrate World Press Freedom Day as Demand Day

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has decided to observe the World Press Freedom Day 2020 as Demand Day on May 3 (Sunday) so as to draw attention of the policy makers towards the current plight of working journalists and media workers across the country

According to PFUJ, all its units will arrange rallies and hold programs to help streamline acceptance of their demands with specific reference to restoration of journalists and associated professionals, dismissed by different media houses (print as well as electronic) under flimsy pretext.

Till the acceptance of this demand all outstanding dues and monthly salaries of the out of job media workers was urged to be cleared and for which authorities were expected to exercise their influence.

Immediate provision for essential "service structure" for workers serving tv channels along with reporters hired as regional correspondents by different newspapers and channels was also demanded as they were otherwise being easily exploited in terms of low salary packages, denial of basic allowances as well as nil provision for job safety.

Any restriction on the public access to information that has been guaranteed as their constitutional right was also expected to be lifted.