Journalists tour 'Technical Training Centres' operating in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Sector Support Programme has arranged a comprehensive media tour of the Technical Training Centres operating in the Balochistan region on Tuesday.

These Technical Training Centres have a vital role in providing industry-driven technical education and vocational training to the youth.

The programme is being implemented by GIZ Pakistan and NAVTTC, which is being funded by the European Union and the governments of the Federal Republic of Germany and Norway.

These views were expressed by WTTC and BTTC's principal during briefing to media at both the centers.

A group of senior journalists from leading media outlets was invited to tour the facilities and to get a first-hand experience of the learning environment of a Technical Training Centre that uses the Workplace-Based Training (WBT) approach to develop skilled human resource in-line with market demands and increasing graduates' chances of getting more employment opportunities.

When the media delegates arrived at the institute, the Principal of the Women's Technical Training Centre (WTTC) Shabana Naaz gave a briefing session to provide a detailed overview of the institute's working progress and in-house training facilities provided by TVET Sector Support Programme.

Following the introduction, the media team was escorted to the technical training laboratories and other facilities in the institute, where they had one-on-one interaction sessions with trainees to discuss their learning experiences.

She said WTTC offers training for the occupations of Computer Operator, Office Assistant, and Cook.

Boys Technical Training Center (BTTC)'s principal also briefed the media saying that BTTC is preparing skilled labourers such as Computer Operators, HV AC Technicians, and Auto Electricians.

A total of, 120 students (male and female) are enrolled in various training courses in the projects supported at WTTC and BTTC through the training fund initiative of TVET Sector Support Programme, which is working with NAVTTC, provincial TEVTAs and PVTC since 2011 for bringing reforms in TVET Sector, he said in briefing.

Both principals further maintained information that the second phase of programme has funding of 62.5 million euro for implementation of reforms in the TVET sector of Pakistan on national, provincial and regional level.

The Programme is funded by the European Union, Federal Republic of Germany and the Royal Norwegian Embassy, they said.

They stated that in second phase of its implementation, programme is supporting competency-based-training of 36,800 men and women on the indigenous and industry-demand-driven trades.

The Programme has been commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and is being implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, they apprised.

Both officials said these projects aim to introduce Workplace-Based Training and Cooperative Vocational Training in selected trades in Balochistan saying this training opportunity also supports in increased engagement of private sector in Balochistan.

It will also make the active participation and contribution of the partnering enterprises as priority from the inception to the end of the project, they concluded.