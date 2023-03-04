UrduPoint.com

Journalists, Traders' Delegations Call On Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2023 | 07:56 PM

Journalists, traders' delegations call on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday said that journalism is a sacred profession and journalists associated with this profession not only interpret public aspirations but also play their role in changing public opinion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday said that journalism is a sacred profession and journalists associated with this profession not only interpret public aspirations but also play their role in changing public opinion.

Pakistani journalists living abroad have a heavy responsibility to highlight the positive image of their country and nation, he said this during a meeting with a 20-member delegation of senior Pakistani journalists from the UK at Governor House Peshawar.

In the meeting, there was a discussion about journalistic responsibilities abroad, fulfilling professional duties and projecting the best image of Pakistan.

Governor Haji Ghulam Ali while welcoming the press delegation on their arrival at the Governor's House said that Pakistanis belonging to all fields living abroad are our valuable assets and they are bringing glory to the country and the nation in their respective fields.

He said that Pakistani journalists working in foreign countries, including the UK, should inform the world about the positive activities of the Pakistani people and government through their pen and camera so that Pakistan can have a prestigious place in the world.

Apart from this, a 10-member delegation headed by President of Khanewal Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Tayyab Sajid, also met Governor Haji Ghulam Ali at the Governor's House and discussed the country's economic situation and commercial activities.

Senior Vice President Sakhi Muhammad along with Sahibzada Ali Sher, Syed Jamshed Ahmed, Waheedullah, Mian Mohammad Gul, Shafaqat Mehmood, Mohammad Asif were included in the delegation, while former president Sarhad Chamber of Commerce Haji Mohammad Afzal was also present on the occasion.

In the meeting with the delegation, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali said that the country's economy is supported by the business community, the government is trying hard to provide all facilities to the business community throughout the country despite the current economic crisis, because it is a fact that economic stability is possible only with the development of industries.

