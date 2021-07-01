UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Journalists Training On "safety, Digital Security And Psychosocial Support" Concludes

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 08:39 PM

Journalists training on

Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) organized three-day training on, "Safety, Digital Security and Psychosocial Support" for journalists in collaboration with European Union (EU) which concluded at a local hotel on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) organized three-day training on, "Safety, Digital Security and Psychosocial Support" for journalists in collaboration with European Union (EU) which concluded at a local hotel on Thursday.

The training workshop was attended by journalists from various districts of Punjab, said a press release issued here.

The workshop consisted of various activities in order to benefit the media workers and journalists.

Participants of the training said that CPDI launched the project "Civil Society for Independent Media and Expression (CIME)" with the financial support of the European Union in order to ensure Freedom of Expression within the limits of the constitution and prioritize journalists' safety training for the purpose.

They said that such training sessions will prove helpful for better legislation for journalists' safety and networking among them, adding that organizing such training sessions for young journalists not only enhance their professional skills but also helps them cope with unsafe and stressful situations during the course of duty.

Various groups of journalists commended the efforts of CPDI and the European Union for organizing such training sessions and called on the journalists' organizations to hold similar sessions for young journalists.

At the end, certificates were given to all the participants.

Related Topics

Punjab Civil Society European Union Hotel Young Media All From

Recent Stories

Removal of weeds necessary to protect cotton from ..

49 seconds ago

Commissioner for ensuring security, other arrangem ..

51 seconds ago

Corona vaccination of over 0.4mln completed in KP

7 minutes ago

Judge blocks Florida law on social media 'censorsh ..

7 minutes ago

Biden Briefed on Rescue Efforts at Collapsed Flori ..

7 minutes ago

UAE the ‘Pearl of the Middle East’: Chinese Am ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.