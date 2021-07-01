Journalists Training On "safety, Digital Security And Psychosocial Support" Concludes

Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) organized three-day training on, "Safety, Digital Security and Psychosocial Support" for journalists in collaboration with European Union (EU) which concluded at a local hotel on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) organized three-day training on, "Safety, Digital Security and Psychosocial Support" for journalists in collaboration with European Union (EU) which concluded at a local hotel on Thursday.

The training workshop was attended by journalists from various districts of Punjab, said a press release issued here.

The workshop consisted of various activities in order to benefit the media workers and journalists.

Participants of the training said that CPDI launched the project "Civil Society for Independent Media and Expression (CIME)" with the financial support of the European Union in order to ensure Freedom of Expression within the limits of the constitution and prioritize journalists' safety training for the purpose.

They said that such training sessions will prove helpful for better legislation for journalists' safety and networking among them, adding that organizing such training sessions for young journalists not only enhance their professional skills but also helps them cope with unsafe and stressful situations during the course of duty.

Various groups of journalists commended the efforts of CPDI and the European Union for organizing such training sessions and called on the journalists' organizations to hold similar sessions for young journalists.

At the end, certificates were given to all the participants.