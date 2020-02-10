Journalists' training to counter Indian narratives begins

Four-day workshop on "Modi's Hindutva Policy, Bleeding Kashmir and Response of Pakistani Media" began here on Monday with an aim to train the journalists, especially those working with state media, on how to counter narratives and Hindutva designs of the incumbent Indian government led by Hindu extremist organization Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Four-day workshop on "Modi's Hindutva Policy, Bleeding Kashmir and Response of Pakistani Media" began here on Monday with an aim to train the journalists, especially those working with state media, on how to counter narratives and Hindutva designs of the incumbent Indian government led by Hindu extremist organization Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The training workshop has been organized by Pakistan Broadcasting academy (PBA). During the course, subject specialists and experts would be providing training to journalists from across the country.

At the inaugural session, renowned Kashmiri intellectual and Executive Director, Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam briefed the participants about the origins and ideology of Hindutva philosophy.

He said that the concept of Hindutva was quite different from Hinduism, saying that former was having focus on hegemony of Hindu culture whereas the later was just about the common Hindu religious beliefs.

He said that the Hindutva ideology was motivated by fascism and Nazism and strongly advocates dominance of Hindu culture, adding that under this ideology Muslims were just intruders and outsiders and do not belong India.

He said that the Hindutva would not remain confined to the existing India only, rather it envisaged the concept of Greater Bharat (Akhand Bharat) that encompasses the whole South Asian region.

He was of the view that Hindu extremist organizations, particularly Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were rigorously following to realize this concept adding that there were around 32 think tanks of this particular organization working for the promotion of this concept.

He stressed the need for building capacity of Pakistanis journalists and other organizations and institutions to counter this challenge, which poses a great threat to the regional security.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal PBA, Muhamamd Tariq Chaudhry said that it was the need of the hour to provide the journalists training on the confronting issues and equip them with knowledge and skills to aptly deal with such challenging situations.

He said that at a time when all the media campaigns launched by the Indian media were merely based on propaganda, it was high time that Pakistani media played its role to expose Indian lies and counter its propaganda with truth.

Meanwhile, subject specialists and Ex-Controller (News) Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC), Mahmood Riaz-ud-Din briefed the journalists about various news terminologies and guided them how to choose best and suitable vocabulary to improve clarity and precision of the news stories.

It is pertinent to mention here that a range of tops would be covered during the four-day workshop, including drafting of foreign news, human rights situation in Indian occupied Kashmir, drafting of counter stories for exploiting coverage of international and Indian media, role of media outlets working for Kashmir cause, use of audio-video and print material in propaganda stories against Modi regime, RSS ideology and its effects on Indian society and the religion and Modi's fascism and nuclear India.