Journalists Urged To Play Role For Maintaining Peace In Country

Tue 01st September 2020 | 06:40 PM

Member Provincial Assembly(MPA), Sabeen Gull urged upon journalists to play their part for maintaining peace and to bring good name to the country at international level

Speaking at a moot tilted "Role of Journalists in Peaceful Pakistan" held at Multan Press Club Tuesday, she informed that founder of country, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was Pioneer who talked about peaceful Pakistan.

She stated that each one of us should respect the feelings of others adding that people of Multan and media men of the city of saints were ambassador of peace.

Journalist of Multan are playing their role in maintaining peace across the country, the MPA said and added that we should ponder over how all of us can make out country more peaceful.

Senior journalist, Zafar Ullah Khan said that Multan has been a peaceful city since its existence.

Multanites are as sweet as mangoes, he said adding that journalists are on the forefront for keeping peace in the country.

A good number of journalists attended the seminar.

