Journalists visit Kartarpur Complex

A delegation of journalists from Lahore paid a detailed visit to Kartarpur Complex on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :A delegation of journalists from Lahore paid a detailed visit to Kartarpur Complex on Tuesday.

Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR) has arranged the media persons' visit during which they were shown all sections of Kartarpur Complex including immigration, Zero Point, Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, Gallery, Langar Khana (food court), and the historic residence of Baba Guru Nanak Devji.

A large number of Sikh Yatrees are visiting Gurdwara Katarpur Sahib to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Devji.

On this occasion, they shared their views and emotions with journalists, and expressed their fullest satisfaction over the arrangements made by the Government of Pakistan for them.

They also expressed their gratitude for Prime Minister Imran Khan for making an historic decision of opening the Kartarpur Corridor and termed it a great gift by Imran Khan for the Sikh community world over.

The Sikh yatrees added that Pakistan had completed the construction work on Kartarpur Corridor in just 11 months on special instructions of Premier Imran Khan, which otherwise would have taken years to complete, contrary to the Indian government, which had yet to do a lot of work on the project.

The Sikh yatrees said Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib was the most beautiful Gurdwara of the world. They were of the view that Kartarpur initiative would definitely promote and strengthen the Sikh-Muslim relations all over the world.

They rejoiced that with the opening of Kartarpur Corridor, they would now freely and easily pay visits to Darbar Sahib Kartarpur for worship whenever they want.

It is to mention here that there was also great rush of local people at Kartarpur Sahib on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Devji.