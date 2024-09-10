Journalists walk out from KP assembly’s press gallery against CM’s controversial remarks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The journalists on Tuesday staged a walk out from the press gallery of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly against the inappropriate and controversial remarks of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur against the journalists’ community during public rally in Islamabad.

The walk out was led by President Khyber Union of Journalists Nasir Hussain and Press Gallery’s Secretary Rasool Dawar while the protesters included Senior journalist Bakhtzada Yousafzai, Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Faridullah, Shahida Parveen, Fida Adeel, Shahabuddin, Muhammad Naeem, Zafar Iqbal, Azmat Gul, Khalid Khasghi, Umar and others.

The protesting journalists raised slogans outside the House and demanded the KP CM to tender apology over his remarks and warned to extend the scope of protest otherwise.

Later, provincial ministers Zahir Shah, Meena Khan Afridi, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Aqibullah Khan and other parliamentarians of the Assembly came to the protesting journalists and assured that the CM would explain his words and also expose the Names of those journalists who are causing bad name to the journalist community.

He said that the government values journalists and recognizes their services for the freedom of expression and the strengthening of democracy.

On this occasion, President Nasir Hussain and other journalists presented the demands of the journalist community to the provincial ministers and postponed the protest on the assurance of the provincial ministers.