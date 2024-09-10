- Home
- Pakistan
- Journalists walk out from KP assembly’s press gallery against CM’s controversial remarks
Journalists Walk Out From KP Assembly’s Press Gallery Against CM’s Controversial Remarks
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2024 | 10:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The journalists on Tuesday staged a walk out from the press gallery of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly against the inappropriate and controversial remarks of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur against the journalists’ community during public rally in Islamabad.
The walk out was led by President Khyber Union of Journalists Nasir Hussain and Press Gallery’s Secretary Rasool Dawar while the protesters included Senior journalist Bakhtzada Yousafzai, Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Faridullah, Shahida Parveen, Fida Adeel, Shahabuddin, Muhammad Naeem, Zafar Iqbal, Azmat Gul, Khalid Khasghi, Umar and others.
The protesting journalists raised slogans outside the House and demanded the KP CM to tender apology over his remarks and warned to extend the scope of protest otherwise.
Later, provincial ministers Zahir Shah, Meena Khan Afridi, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Aqibullah Khan and other parliamentarians of the Assembly came to the protesting journalists and assured that the CM would explain his words and also expose the Names of those journalists who are causing bad name to the journalist community.
He said that the government values journalists and recognizes their services for the freedom of expression and the strengthening of democracy.
On this occasion, President Nasir Hussain and other journalists presented the demands of the journalist community to the provincial ministers and postponed the protest on the assurance of the provincial ministers.
Recent Stories
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League
Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation
IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan
Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..
KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM chairs meeting regarding damages caused by recent rains in Naseerabad2 minutes ago
-
CPK delegation meets Additional IGP Karachi2 minutes ago
-
Experts warn climate change threatens vulnerable communities in disputed territories2 minutes ago
-
PM calls on nation to renew commitment for building Pakistan as per Quaid's vision12 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for assaulting woman12 minutes ago
-
SC dismisses review appeals against removal of restaurants from Margalla Hills12 minutes ago
-
Mother of federal info minister spends busy day with families of PML-N deceased workers22 minutes ago
-
Quaid's determination & vision an enduring source of inspiration for nation: Gillani22 minutes ago
-
Fugitive arrested after six years from Saudi Arabia22 minutes ago
-
Governor directs VCs to make varsities drug, narcotics free32 minutes ago
-
Support of teachers, parents, political, religious scholars sought to increase literacy rate42 minutes ago
-
Gillani challenges NAB's jurisdiction in Toshakhana vehicles' case42 minutes ago