Journalists walkout from NA media gallery against attitude of PM Azad Kashmir

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The journalists on Wednesday walked out from media gallery of National Assembly during the proceedings against the attitude of Prime Minister Azad Kashmir with one of their fellow after a joint sitting.

Soon after their walkout, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf asked the Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira and Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri to negotiate with the protesting journalists and ensure their return to the gallery.

Both the nominees negotiated with the journalists and listened to their grievances. They were told that Prime Minister Azad Kashmir threatened one of the working journalist staffer a joint sitting when he asked question from him.

In the evening, the journalists was contacted at mobile phone and allegedly abused and warned of serious consquences for asking question.

The journalists demanded the Speaker to express his displeasure over the attitude of Prime Minister Azad Kashmir. Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said that he had listened to clips and attitude of Prime Minister Azad Kashmir was not decent.

He said that he would take the issue with Azad Kashmir government. The Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf said that he was very much shocked to hear about this attitude. He said that indecent language should never be used against anyone.

The Speaker also thanked the journalists over their return to the gallery for covering the proceedings of the House.