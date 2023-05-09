Journalists walkout press gallery of NA amid protests on layoffs of media persons

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The journalists on Tuesday walked out of the press gallery of the National Assembly amid protests on the layoffs of media persons from news channels and serious threats being given to journalists from a political party's workers on social media.

A delegation of the Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Shahida Rehmani, Parliamentary Secretary for Health, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro and Federal Minister for Privatization, Abid Hussain Bhayo met the journalists in the Press Gallery and listened to their concerns while ensuring proper action on the matter.

President, Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA), Sadique Sajid briefed the Minister and MNAs on the protest made by the journalists. He informed that recently senior journalist Faheem Siddiqui of Geo Group was terminated from his service without any notice and Aamir Bashir Chaudhry of Neo News, and others received notices from their respective media houses.

He added that senior journalist Ahmed Mansoor from 24 News and Waqar Satti of Geo News were threatened by the political workers of a political party on social media who warned them of dire consequences and linked their conduct to religion to allegedly accuse them of blasphemy.

Sajid demanded the parliamentary delegation to constitute a special committee to probe the matter and ensure justice for the aggrieved journalists or send the matter to the NA Committee on Information to address the matter amicably.

The PRA President underlined that the trolling of journalists taking hard stance against a political party were being trolled over social media which was threatening their lives and constitutional right to freedom of expression and speech.

On the occasion, Parliamentary Secretary, Dr Shazia Sobia Soomro said the Speaker National Assembly had specially directed the MNAs to approach the media to listen to their concerns and the matter would be taken up in the relevant committee for the protection of the journalists' rights.

"We will demand a special committee on this issue as journalists safety is our first concern," she added.

MNA, Shahida Rehmani also assured that her party (PPPP) and others would raise the issue at the floor of the House and would also seek reply from the FIA and its Cyber Wing working on containing social media hate speech and smear campaigns.