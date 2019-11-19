UrduPoint.com
Journey From Why Was I Ousted' To For God Sake Let Me Go' Has Come To An End: Federal Minister For Science And Technology Fawad Chaudhry

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 01:46 PM

Journey from why was I ousted' to for God sake let me go' has come to an end: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that the journey from why was I ousted' to for God sake let me go' has come to an end.Fawad Chaudhry took to twitter and said that to seek sanctity of vote of leadership like PML-N is just to ridicule the democratic system

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th November, 2019) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that the journey from why was I ousted' to for God sake let me go' has come to an end.Fawad Chaudhry took to twitter and said that to seek sanctity of vote of leadership like PML-N is just to ridicule the democratic system.

He said he has sympathy for those PML-N workers who put them into trouble for Nawaz Sharif.Minister further said that law should be same for common and important persons.Meanwhile, Special Assistant to PM for information and broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said she prays for early recovery of Nawaz Sharif.Similarly, Punjab Provincial Minister for colonies Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan has said that he prays for early recovery of Nawaz Sharif so that nation's plundered money could be taken back.

