Journey of development, progress to be taken ahead: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said the journey of development and progress would be taken ahead even faster without caring criticism.

He was talking to the Members Provincial Assembly at his chamber at the Punjab Assembly. More than 60 MPAs including women members called on the Chief Minister and congratulated him for presenting a people's friendly budget.

Usman Buzdar said that deprivations of backward areas would be removed and they would be brought at par with the developed cities as development and prosperity was the basic right of every citizen of Punjab. No area would be left behind in the journey of development during the PTI' tenure, he added.

He said that public service was the motto of PTI's government. Former rulers hoodwinked and deceived the people in the name of development projects besides ignoring their basic problems.

He bashed the former rulers by saying that their focus was only on exhibitory projects and the basic problems of the people were ignored. He further stated that the people faced the consequences of the wrong policies of the former rulers.

Usman Buzdar termed merit and good governance as the hallmark of PTI government instead of personal liking and disliking.

The opposition was only trying to score on non-issues, he said and added that the relief had been provided to the deprived segment of society in the budget as resolving problems of a common man was a priority.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar noted the suggestions of the assembly members and issued orders for immediate implementation.