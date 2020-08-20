UrduPoint.com
Journey Of Development, Prosperity To Continue, Says Chairman DDAC Swat

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 06:47 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Malakand Division President and Chairman DDAC Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai Thursday said that the journey of development and prosperity would continue

He said participation of people in various parts of Swat, including PK-4, people were joining PTI because of its policy of development activities without any political affiliation.

Chairman DDAC expressed these views in an exclusive interview with the media men here.

He said that people have appreciated the two year performance of PTI led government but the political opponents did not see such performance.

He said those who are criticizing the government and PTI are in fact enemies of development and prosperity.

They are not digesting regional development and prosperity of the people added that PTI will continue its journey for the prosperity of the people.

He said that PTI cherishes the public interest and no compromise will be made on such agenda adding that people were satisfied with the government performance.

He said the statement made by the PML-N provincial president that PTI workers themselves were in the process of leaving the party was reprehensible.

He said, no matter how many conspiracies the opposition designs, this journey of progress and prosperity will continue and no one will be allowed to stand in the way of this journey of progress and prosperity, he added.

